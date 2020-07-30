New Animated Batman Movie Lets You Choose Your Own Adventure… And Kill Robin

These choose your own adventure movies have become more popular lately, particularly over on Netflix. The streaming service's first release Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, which was an unnerving viewing experience that allowed subscribers to control the protagonist's descent into madness. The movie quickly broke the internet, and Netflix followed that success up with this year's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend. Now the superhero genre is getting the same treatment, which should also be much easier to produce than a live-action movie of this kind.