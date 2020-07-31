Fan-Made Marvel Illuminati Poster Brings John Krasinski And James McAvoy To The MCU

View this post on Instagram

Are you down for this ? Rumors said an illuminati movie is in works at marvel studio. I think this could be something great. Everyone would won. Marvel would make money, fans will see Iron man again and xmen would join the mcu. Plus it is a good way to introduce new character such as Namor. Would you like to see something like this one day ?