Misbehaviour Trailer: Watch Keira Knightley Take On Beauty Pageants And Greg Kinnear

One front of Misbehaviour’s real life dramedy comes from Knightly’s character, Sally Alexander. A member of the Women’s Liberation movement, she and her compatriots were present at the 1970 Miss World pageant to disrupt the proceedings, partially because of the nature of humor presented by one of that year’s hosts, American comedian Bob Hope (Kinnear.) That very same year, the first black contestants from South African and Grenada would be part of the competition, with Miss Grenada, Jennifer Holsten (Mbatha-Raw) being crowned as the winner for 1970’s proceedings. Two very different paths were blazed that night, and Misbehaviour is about to tie both of those historical moments together in cinematic glory.