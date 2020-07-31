Dave Bautista Says He Tried To Play DC's Bane, But How?

Taking into account that James Gunn, who Dave Bautista has previously worked with on the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, directed The Suicide Squad, not to mention that Bane has history with the team in the comics, it’s much likelier that a Bautista as Bane appearance would have happened in that project. With Gunn in his corner, Bautista certainly could have made headway with convincing the right parties at Warner Bros that he was the man for the job. Alas, in the end, it didn’t work out.