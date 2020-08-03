How Long Does Patty Jenkins Plan To Stay With The Wonder Woman Franchise? Here’s What She Said

WW84 gave me a chance to do a lot of things that I couldn't accommodate in the first movie. I was so happy to tell the Wonder Woman origin story. It was almost her birth, but we really haven't seen what she is capable of. It is exciting for me to show her at the peak of her strength. But it is also very important that she fights an internal struggle: she is a Goddess and tries to help humanity. She is not only someone who fights evil, she tries to show bad people how to improve. It's an interesting dilemma. The next one [Wonder Woman 3] is probably my last Wonder Woman movie, so I have to put everything I want to show there. We have to think carefully.