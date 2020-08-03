How Long Does Patty Jenkins Plan To Stay With The Wonder Woman Franchise? Here’s What She Said

Leave a Comment
The DC Extended Universe has had a unique tenure in theaters. While it struggled during early installments, Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman proved what the studio was capable of. All eyes are on what Jenkins will bring to the table with Wonder Woman 1984, but there's another question lingering: how long will the filmmaker stay on the franchise? Luckily, she's recently spoken on this very subject.
Given how popular Wonder Woman has been in the DCEU, the character's life on the big screen seems endless. But that doesn't mean that Patty Jenkins wants to continue directing new installments indefinitely. Fans are wondering how long the filmmaker is intending to stay within the DCEU, and she was quoted addressing those concerns with:
WW84 gave me a chance to do a lot of things that I couldn't accommodate in the first movie. I was so happy to tell the Wonder Woman origin story. It was almost her birth, but we really haven't seen what she is capable of. It is exciting for me to show her at the peak of her strength. But it is also very important that she fights an internal struggle: she is a Goddess and tries to help humanity. She is not only someone who fights evil, she tries to show bad people how to improve. It's an interesting dilemma. The next one [Wonder Woman 3] is probably my last Wonder Woman movie, so I have to put everything I want to show there. We have to think carefully.
Say it ain't so, Miss Jenkins. It looks like after Wonder Woman 1984 finally hits theaters, Patty Jenkins probably has one more installment in the franchise in her. Of course, the possible Amazon spinoff might allow the filmmaker to squeeze in one more DC blockbuster. We'll just have to wait and see how it all goes down.
Patty Jenkins' comments to Geek magazine (via Twitter) are sure to elicit a mixture of emotions from DC fans. While some moviegoers will be thrilled that the acclaimed filmmaker is already looking forward to the future of the franchise after Wonder Woman 1984, there's also a clear end game. Because Jenkins believes that a threequel would be her swan song for the Wonder Woman franchise as a whole.
The original Wonder Woman movie was a massive success when it hit theaters in 2017, and was a major step forward when it comes to representation both behind and in front of the camera. Wonder Woman 1984 has been pushed back a number of times over the years, most recently due to global health concerns. The sequel's contents are largely a mystery, but it seems like Patty Jenkins is down to return for a third movie down the line.
Wonder Woman 1984 is currently expected to arrive in theaters on October 2nd. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.