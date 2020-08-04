Jurassic World: Dominion’s Sam Neill Reunites With An ‘Old Friend’ In Sweet Post

The reuniting of Sam Neill and his trusty hat comes as production on Jurassic World: Dominion is getting back underway. Filming had only been underway for a few weeks in Canada when things needed to be shut down, Filming got back underway at Pinewood Studios in London in July. However, Sam Neill wasn't apparently needed before now so he's just getting to work on the new film. While other productions have begun to get back to work, or are planning to do so in the next couple of months, there are still a lot of questions about how it will all work or what will be necessary to make it safe.