Jurassic World: Dominion’s Sam Neill Reunites With An ‘Old Friend’ In Sweet Post

Leave a Comment
Jurassic World: Dominion is set to be a pretty big movie if you're any sort of fan of this franchise. It will be the finale of the Jurassic World trilogy, but beyond that, it will also be bringing back the three stars of the original Jurassic Park for the first time since that influential film debuted in 1993. Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum will all be back, and so will one thing that Sam Neill has apparently been missing, his hat.
Dr. Alan Grant's hat maybe isn't as iconic as Indiana Jones' fedora, but it's clear from Sam Neill's tweet from the newly restarted set of Jurassic World: Dominion that the hat certainly means a lot to him. Neill had previously referenced the fact that the hat was on the way, but now the hat gets its own tweet, and you can't help but feel Neill's own excitement.
It has to be said that while fans of the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World films are certainly excited to see Sam Neill and company back for Dominion, I'm not sure anybody is as excited to be back as Sam Neill himself. The actor, who knows how to use Twitter better than most, is certainly letting his joy show through in his social media feed.
The reuniting of Sam Neill and his trusty hat comes as production on Jurassic World: Dominion is getting back underway. Filming had only been underway for a few weeks in Canada when things needed to be shut down, Filming got back underway at Pinewood Studios in London in July. However, Sam Neill wasn't apparently needed before now so he's just getting to work on the new film. While other productions have begun to get back to work, or are planning to do so in the next couple of months, there are still a lot of questions about how it will all work or what will be necessary to make it safe.
Exactly how the classic Jurassic Park characters will fit into the story is unknown. Jurassic World: Dominion will see a world where dinosaurs have begun to integrate themselves back into the world following their escape in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Certainly, Alan Grant and the others will be valuable resources who likely know more about modern dinosaurs than most. Although, we don't know exactly what they've been up to for the duration of this trilogy, beyond Jeff Goldblum's cameo in Fallen Kingdom that showed him testifying before Congress on the topic of dinosaurs.
At this point, Jurassic World: Dominion is one of the few major movies in the next year or so that hasn't seen a release date change. It was always planned for a June 2021 release and it still is. In some ways, the film never really slowed down production as director Colin Trevorrow says that post-production work on the filming that was done before the shutdown was begun since no other work could be done. Time will tell if the production on Dominion will be able to catch up or if a delay will eventually be necessary.