Back To The Future: 10 Crazy Differences Between The Final Movie And Its First Draft

For the most part, the story of young Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) and the eccentric Doctor Emmett L. Brown (Christopher Lloyd) is pretty much the same in the first pass at Back to the Future’s story. However, there are some very different scenarios and details that make memories from the finished film all the more important.

There’s a real evolution between Zemeckis and Gale’s first attempt at the story, and what we saw on the screen; and ten specific examples prove that when it comes to a classic, lightning never strikes twice. Or in the events of this parallel universe version of Marty McFly, not at all!