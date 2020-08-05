Tom Hanks May Have Landed His Next Disney Role

Given Hanks’ ability to blend into almost any kind of role, he should be a great fit for Geppetto. Not only can he bring the necessary enthusiasm that comes with such a magical film, but he can also exude the warmth that the man feels for the wooden boy. And with Hanks reuniting with Robert Zemeckis, the two should be able to continue their positive streak and bring something unique to Disney’s growing stable of live-action adaptations.