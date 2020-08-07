What's Going On With Tron And Other Future Attractions At Disneyland And Disney World In The Time Of COVID

What other longer-term projects Bob Weiss could be talking about, we don't even know. He could be referring to projects that haven't even been publicly announced yet, but are being worked on internally. Odds are a lot of those sorts of ideas are going to be assessed not only to figure out when they might happen, but if. While the newly reopened Walt Disney World and Disneyland Shanghai are reportedly profitable for Disney in an absolute sense, they certainly aren't bringing in the same money they used to. With Disneyland Resort and Hong Kong Disneyland closed, that lack of revenue is compounded. The fact is that even in a best-case scenario, we're looking at a long road back to where we were for the parks, so many projects could get scrapped, or at the very least paired down to a less expensive version of themselves.