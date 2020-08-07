Fans Think The Suicide Squad Cast Video Hints At John Cena And Idris Elba’s Roles

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe has a number of highly anticipated blockbusters heading to theaters over the next few years. Chief among them is James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, which will be a soft reboot from David Ayer's 2017 original. Gunn's upcoming DC debut will feature a handful of returning faces, and a ton of newcomers in mysterious roles. But now the fandom seems to think they've cracked the code regarding Idris Elba and John Cena's characters.