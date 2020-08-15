What To Watch On Streaming If You Like Joaquin Phoenix

The Master (2012)

An oversexed, PTSD-stricken Navy veteran (Joaquin Phoenix) is lured by the grand promises of a charismatic leader (Philip Seymour Hoffman).

Why It's A Good Option For Joaquin Phoenix Fans: As a ravaged, uncontrollable hurricane of chaos on a warpath of self-destruction, one who doesn't care if other people get caught up in his storm, Joaquin Phoenix is a transformation in The Master, writer/director Paul Thomas Anderson's opaque-yet-mesmerizing character study exploring the ambitions of a man damaged by his country who seeks personal redemption and acceptance through ill-gotten means — particularly when a charming huckster promises milk and honey through his dubious, self-inflating, cult-like haven. It's a firecracker performance, exploding with rage and frustration, but it's also filled with soft bits of humor and intrigue, like a child watching an unknowable world in awe. It's incredible character work. In my view, it's Phoenix's finest hour.

