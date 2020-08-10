Chris Evans Candidly Opens Up About Motivation For Political Website, Running For Office

But Chris Evans doesn’t seem to want to serve as a politician, but rather work as a facilitator to help fix system that he views as being broken. While it's not exactly close to what we're experiencing right now, this is somewhat reminiscent of the deep divide in Captain America: Civil War, in which Captain America and Iron Man are at odds over the Sokovia Accords, a political document putting a check on superheroes. In that case, however, Captain America was on his own side rather than trying to help bridge the gap.