Dwayne Johnson Can't Stop, Won't Stop Trying To Convince His Little Daughter He's Actually In Moana

It is pretty adorable to see a guy that we still call The Rock singing to a bunch of stuff animals, just like so many other moms and dads in the world find themselves doing. My own daughter went through a serious "You're Welcome" phase at about the same age (she's since moved to "Helpless" from Hamilton). Of course, most of us don't sound like Maui. I feel like even at such a young age the kid should be able to notice that her dad sounds exactly like Maui, and yet, it is not to be. Perhaps when she's older. I suppose it would be one thing if she could actually see her dad on the screen but she's a bit too young to actually watch most of daddy's movies right now.