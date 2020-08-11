Why Christopher Nolan Told Tenet’s Editor It Would Be ‘The Hardest Movie’ Anyone’s Ever Cut

A Christopher Nolan movie is always highly anticipated, but the new film Tenet is that much more in demand right now because it keeps getting pushed back. The trailers have done their job of getting people excited about the movie. The visuals are impressive and they have created all sorts of interesting questions. We've been told that time travel isn't part of the new movie, but the story is clearly playing with time in interesting ways. We see moments where time seems to move forward and backward at the same time. Clearly, this was a complex movie to put together, and Christopher Nolan even told his new editor that she might have the hardest job of any editor ever.