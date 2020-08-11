Netflix Just Bought An R.L. Stine Trilogy From Disney

You never really can tell what’s going to happen in 2020, especially when streaming rivals like Netflix and Disney+ are in the mix. While Netflix and Disney were once partners on the streaming front, the two have now become competitors that still have some properties shared between their libraries, albeit with very interesting windows of availability. And yet somehow, these former friends have found a new way to do business, as it’s been announced that Netflix has just purchased not one, but an entire trilogy of films based on R.L. Stine’s Fear Street novels from Disney for a summer 2021 debut.