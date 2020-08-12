Disney Is Really Serious About Releasing The New Mutants In Theaters In Weeks

Leave a Comment
Josh Boone's The New Mutants has had a uniquely difficult road to theaters. After wrapping production back in 2017 and releasing a killer first trailer, all eyes were on the horror infused X-Men spinoff. Unfortunately, it's been delayed a whopping five times for a variety of reasons including Disney's acquisition of Fox and the current global health issues. The most recent shakeup puts The New Mutants in theaters in just weeks on August 28th, and it looks like the House of Mouse is going full speed ahead with those plans.
Since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties, fans have been wondering if/how The New Mutants would finally be released to the general public. While some moviegoers thought it might end up on Disney+ like Hamilton and Mulan, the latest reports indicate that it's still expected to have a theatrical run this month.
This news comes to us from Variety, with the outlet in touch with various movie exhibitors. While many theaters are still closed at the time fo writing, The New Mutants has continued ramping up its theatrical release, with pre-sale tickets becoming available on August 18th. There's obviously still time for the studio to reverse its course, but the current intention to release in just a few weeks is certainly a surprising one.
When theaters and public spaces began closing back in March, a ton of different movies were delayed. Many blockbusters like F9 have been pushed back a full calendar year, while others like Black Widow hoped to get into theaters by the fall. As for The New Mutants, it was shifted from March to August.
Despite its long gestation period, fans are still eager to see what Josh Boone and company have in store for The New Mutants. Audiences are eager to see how horror is used throughout the blockbuster, as well as the strong group of young actors. This includes Game of Thrones favorite Maisie Williams, Glass' Anya Taylor-Joy, and Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton.
It should be interesting to see if anything major changes in regards to theaters being open in the next few weeks; and as a result, how that'll affect The New Mutants' eventual release. The film industry is in unprecedented times, with studios being forced to either release movies straight to homes for less profit, or wait an unknown amount of months before the public feels comfortable going to the movies. Only time will tell.
The New Mutants will arrive in one way or another, and will mark the final chapter in 20th Century Fox's X-Men franchise. While the blockbuster won't feature any crossover moments, it's set within the same universe as Dark Phoenix and Deadpool. It will also be interesting to see how successful The New Mutants is, and if Disney decides to give Josh Boone a chance at a sequel.
The New Mutants is currently set to arrive in theaters on August 28th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.