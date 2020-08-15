The Main Reasons Some Marvel Fans Have Issues With Iron Man 3

Counterpoint: To play devil's advocate, some feel Tony Stark's merely temporary abandonment of heroic responsibilities is fittingly paid off with his and Pepper Potts' later split, as implied in Captain America: Civil War, while others also like to think of it as a healthy reminder that Tony Stark is still Iron Man without the suits, even if they are still necessary to his Avenging capabilities. I feel no use in choosing either side of this particular argument myself as I -- if it has not been made clear yet -- care so little about Iron Man 3 that I barely even think of it as canon anymore and, as a result, do not feel it has much influence to my overall experience with the MCU either way. So, who cares what happens to the suits?