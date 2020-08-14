Ahead Of Scream 5, David Arquette Reveals Why Fans Have Loved The Franchise For So Long

Leave a Comment
If you ask fans of the late Wes Craven’s horror franchise hit Scream, they’ve been waiting for Scream 5 since 2011. That was the last time we saw Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox and David Arquette together on the big screen, fighting off yet another incarnation of the infamous killer persona known as Ghostface. Some might be surprised that Scream 5 is such a hotly anticipated film, but even Arquette knows that there’s a good reason why this latest sequel is happening: fans still love the franchise after over 20 years of operation.
This is something that David Arquette attributes to former director Wes Craven and writer Kevin Williamson, as he has some fond feelings of just what has made Scream the generation-spanning hit that it continues to be today. While promoting a double bill of recent projects, the social media thriller Spree and his wrestling documentary You Cannot Kill David Arquette, the actor behind the iconic Sheriff Dewey spoke with KTLA-5, providing his own personal explanation as follows:
Wes Craven is just a master at what he did with Kevin Williamson writing an incredible script to set up the whole series. It’s just it worked on a level of humor and horror and just was really fun for audiences to watch. We’re now, this is going to be five films into it, so there’s a certain understanding of these different characters and the storylines and it’s just a fun character to play.
Director Wes Craven and writer Kevin Williamson are a pretty hard act to follow, as David Arquette has just proven through his own remembrance of that particular team that made the first four Scream installments theatrical hits. While that proves the resilience of the brand, some might find themselves questioning whether or not Scream 5 is, indeed, built to last as well as its predecessors.
It sounds like David Arquette is pretty assured of that prospect as well, and as far as Scream 5 is concerned for Kevin Williamson, he’s also excited about the new energy being brought by the new team. Throw that news in with Neve Campbell’s own assurance that Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are the real deal, as well as the return of both Arquette and fellow Scream star Courtney Cox for a fifth go-around, and you’ve got an endorsement enthusiastic enough that it makes Scream 5 already sound like a hell of a time.
Of course, we don’t know much about Scream 5’s apparently killer story at the moment, lest David Arquette or one of his castmates be hunted down by Ghostface itself. However, what we can tell you is that you can see Mr. Arquette in Spree, which is available on demand today, and You Cannot Kill David Arquette, which drops on August 28. As for Scream 5, the film is currently in pre-production and is awaiting a specific release date for some point in 2021. When any updates are to be had, you can count on CinemaBlend to break those details as they develop.