Ahead Of Scream 5, David Arquette Reveals Why Fans Have Loved The Franchise For So Long

Of course, we don’t know much about Scream 5’s apparently killer story at the moment, lest David Arquette or one of his castmates be hunted down by Ghostface itself. However, what we can tell you is that you can see Mr. Arquette in Spree, which is available on demand today, and You Cannot Kill David Arquette, which drops on August 28. As for Scream 5, the film is currently in pre-production and is awaiting a specific release date for some point in 2021. When any updates are to be had, you can count on CinemaBlend to break those details as they develop.