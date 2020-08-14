Zack Snyder Is Removing Chris D’ELia On Army Of The Dead, Already Found Replacement

If this recasting of a role late in the filmmaking game sounds familiar, it’s because director Ridley Scott did something similar with 2017’s All the Money in the World. A little under two months before that movie was supposed to come out, Scott decided to carry out fast-paced reshoots that brought in Christopher Plummer to replace Kevin Spacey as J. Paul Getty, as Spacey had been accused of sexual misconduct weeks earlier. In the case of Army of the Dead, it sounds like what’s being done with Tig Notaro won’t be anywhere near as expensive an endeavor as All the Money in the World’s Plummer-ization cost.