Judd Apatow Swears That The Penis In Walk Hard Belongs To A Famous Director

Nudity has always been fairly common on the big screen, but it's also always been very one-sided. Even when discussing the concept of nudity in film there's an expectation that we're talking about female nudity. Male nudity does happen, but it's so unusual that it's often shocking simply for existing. Such was the case when a penis appeared on screen in Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story. The identity of that penis has been unclear, as we never see above the waist of the person in the movie, but writer Judd Apatow says that the offending member belongs to a now-famous director.