Kevin Smith Wants To Join A Marvel Movie But Not In The Way You Might Think

Kevin Smith's comments during the first episode of Dan Fogler’s 4D Xperience come as a bit of a shock, considering Kevin Smith is a Marvel superfan. You’d think he’d at least want to take a crack at directing one of his own Marvel movies. Then again, considering many Marvel movies have huge budgets and take risks, Kevin Smith might not want that kind of heat on his back. After all, he's hilariously said that the best way to have a long career in Hollywood is to keep your budgets low.