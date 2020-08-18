Vince Vaughn Looks Totally Unrecognizable In Trailer For Hulu's The Binge

Within the Purge universe, for one 12-hour period every year, all crime is legal, including murder. The Binge’s world has a similar holiday set in place which isn’t nearly as horrific, but similarly can lead to things getting out of hand: for one night a year, all drugs and alcohol are legal. So while this version of the United States in the near future is “prosperous, clean and sober” nearly all of the time, everyone who’s a high school senior or older can go wild with the controlled substances and booze for a brief period of time each year.