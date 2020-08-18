Vince Vaughn Looks Totally Unrecognizable In Trailer For Hulu's The Binge

Leave a Comment
Having already starred in the thriller Arkansas earlier this year, Vince Vaughn is returning to his comedy bread and butter before summer 2020 is over for Hulu’s latest original movie, The Binge. Following in the footsteps of the critically-acclaimed Palm Springs, this looks like another unique cinematic offering from the streaming service, not the least of which because Vaughn looks practically unrecognizable in it.
Take a look at the first trailer for The Binge below, which takes the general premise of the Purge franchise and filters it through a much more amusing lens.
Within the Purge universe, for one 12-hour period every year, all crime is legal, including murder. The Binge’s world has a similar holiday set in place which isn’t nearly as horrific, but similarly can lead to things getting out of hand: for one night a year, all drugs and alcohol are legal. So while this version of the United States in the near future is “prosperous, clean and sober” nearly all of the time, everyone who’s a high school senior or older can go wild with the controlled substances and booze for a brief period of time each year.
The Binge drops on Hulu August 28. Find out what else the platform has already delivered this month or has on the way before August is over with our handy lineup.
