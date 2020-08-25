The Most Batman Things Batman Has Ever Said In A Batman Movie

While there are true blue comic book fans who may have their arguments against the many different ways cinema has depicted The Dark Knight, one thing that most of the movies have usually gotten right is the dialogue, particularly in the purpose for and manner in which he speaks. Whether Batman is making a darkly witty comment at the expense of a deserving criminal or striking fear into one’s soul, words of his that came from a screenplay have grown to be as iconic as those from the pages of DC. Admittedly, some are directly adapted from the comics, but who says even they should not count?