Looks Like Universal Studios Finally Has Some Good Attendance News

Universal Studios Orlando opened back in June at a time when COVID-19 cases were at a more stable place. The park has recently seen an “uplift in admissions,” with business becoming especially good on Saturdays, according to research analysts Bryan Kraft and Benjamin Soff of Deutsche Bank (via Orlando Sentinel). These are the best numbers for Universal since it reopened its doors but, overall, the attendance at the movie-themed resort is reportedly still down 64% from the virus-free year prior.