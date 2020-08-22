Ezra Miller's The Flash Movie Shows Off Art Of The DC Hero's New Suit

Here’s what else Muschietti was able to share about The Flash. It’s definitely a time-travel movie, and Flash (Ezra Miller) will be using his unique ability to go back and change his past. But the more that he messes with, the more he alters the space-time fabric. Screenwriter Christina Hodson confirms that it’s not a clear-cut “change one thing, produce another thing” the way that time travel normally works. Instead, it will open up the Multiverse, and all that means for the DCEU.