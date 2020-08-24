Holidays At Walt Disney World? Looks Like Things Still Won't Be Closer To Normal

While I'm sure decorations will go up to celebrate the season, it seems unlikely at this point that any of the usual additional festivities will be part of November and December at Walt Disney World. There's no indication that fireworks or parades will be back and certainly, if Walt Disney World is already scheduling early November with limited hours then the resort is not expecting a larger influx of guests. Disney CEO Bob Chapek has been open that the majority of the visitors that Disney World is currently seeing are from the local area, not the traveling vacationers that make up the resort's primary financial base. The resort hotels are seeing trends of cancellations as COVID cases in Florida remain unstable at best.