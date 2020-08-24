Of Course, Tom Cruise’s Return To Mission: Impossible 7 Involves A Wild Motorcycle Stunt

In perhaps the most bold announcement that has been made in this particular story is the fact that if sources close to Tom Cruise are accurate, it looks like Mission: Impossible 8 will be even more of a landmark film than we thought. This is because, according to those sources, Cruise doesn’t want to be doing the hard-hitting stunt work he currently does once he hits 60. With the eighth film slated for release in November 2022, and Tom Cruise’s 60th birthday being in July of that same year, the fuse looks to be running short when it comes to insane Cruise-ian action.