Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo Just Got A Major Honor

Leave a Comment
Sylvester Stallone has given us a number of iconic, big-screen characters, from the scrappy Rocky Balboa to the cold and brutal Judge Dredd. Of course, another of his most popular roles is that of John Rambo, the Vietnam War veteran who has no problem settling a problem with a weapon or two. Having played the role multiple times over the past few decades, Stallone has a lot of affection for the role and, recently, he was pleased to announce that the character has just been honored in a very cool way.
Through an Instagram post, the 74-year-old Stallone revealed that two statues of John Rambo have been permanently placed in the city of Hope, Canada. What adds to the honor is that First Blood was shot in Hope, which doubled for the fictional city of Hope, Washington. Check out Sylvester Stallone’s celebratory post (complete with pictures of the statues) down below:
When actors play characters, they’re already immortalized in the history of film or television, but having a monument erected in a character’s honor is truly special. It may come as a surprise to some, but this actually isn’t the first of Stallone’s characters to receive a statue. A statue of Rocky Balboa is currently located at the bottom of the famous steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
Based on the 1972 novel of the same name, First Blood centered on the character of John Rambo, a war veteran suffering from PTSD who comes into conflict with the sheriff and law enforcement of a small town. The film became a box office hit upon its release 1982, though it initially received mixed reviews from critics. However, retrospective reviews have been more positive, with the performances of Stallone, Richard Crenna and Brian Dennehy receiving considerable praise.
The film would eventually spawn a franchise, which includes four sequels. The latest, Rambo: Last Blood, was released last year to negative reviews and a lukewarm reception at the box office, though moviegoers seemed to enjoy it. Nevertheless, Stallone has still expressed interest in reprising the role for a sixth installment.
In recent years, Sylvester Stallone has been very nostalgic when it comes to his past work. Aside from reprising his role as Rambo, he’s also played Rocky Balboa in the Creed films. Not only that, but he’s currently working on a director’s cut of Rocky IV. With all of this in mind, Stallone’s celebration of Rambo and his desire to play the character again aren’t too surprising.
Following the reception to the latest film in the franchise, it’s hard to say whether or not John Rambo will get another big-screen outing. There’s a chance we may not see him again but, even if this is the case, these statues are a nice way to put a solid stamp on the franchise’s legacy.
Keep it here at CinemaBlend for more news from the world of movies and TV.