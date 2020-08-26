Are Bill And Ted Actually Stoners? Keanu Reeves Weighs In

It seems pretty clear that Bill and Ted aren't stoners. At no point in the movies do they ever get high and there isn't even an indication that they ever have. It's certainly true in the first film that they're more interested in playing music (badly) then studying in school, but that's not exactly a unique perspective that requires drugs. They are certainly laid back guys with a unique outlook. I mean, when they both get murdered by a pair of robot duplicates of themselves they don't even get that upset. They're just sort of bummed out. One can only hope that all of us would approach life in this way.