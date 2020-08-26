Zack Snyder Has Some Thoughts About The Trailer For Matt Reeves' The Batman

Last weekend fans finally got their first look at Matt Reeves' forthcoming Batman movie, simply titled, The Batman. We all got to see Robert Pattinson in the title role and see how he would be playing the caped crusader. There was a lot to appreciate in the new trailer if you're a fan of Batman. The movie set up a mystery for the World's Greatest Detective to try and solve, which is an aspect of the character we haven't seen as much on screen. Of course, if you prefer to just see a dark and violent vigilante beat the hell out of people, the movie looks to have that too. Zack Snyder was a particular fan of that.