More Tenet Reviews Have Arrived, See What Critics Are Saying

One of the most interesting trends that came out of the first batch of reviews was the discussion of Tenet's time-bending mechanics. Most critics were open about the fact that the movie might require multiple views to truly get your head around how it's all supposed to work, and Sean also is forced to admit that he didn't quite get it all in one sitting, but he does say it all makes enough sense in one viewing that nobody should feel lost, and it never makes the viewer feel like there's something they don't understand.