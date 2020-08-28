Star Wars’ John Boyega Has A DC Hero In Mind, And It’s Not Green Lantern

I'm not sure you actually work in Hollywood if you haven't at least been considered for a role in a major comic book movie. Whenever we learn that a new popular comic book hero is going to appear in a movie fans immediately begin to consider who would be the best actor to play the part. Often, even if there isn't a specific plan to bring a character to the screen, fans like to consider what heroes or villains a given actor would be right to play. This was the process that led to discovering which DC character John Boyega would like to play, as fans began to suggest other characters they thought he should play.