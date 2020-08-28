That Time Quentin Tarantino Snuck Chris Pine’s Grandmother Into Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Low and behold, Once Upon A Time comes out and i see it, I love it. I call my folks and ask them if they'd seen it. They saw it, loved it, and my mom says, 'You know, that scene at the ranch [with Bruce Dern] and there's a TV on?' I said, 'Yeah, I vaguely kind of remember this.' But she said, 'On the television is one of my mother’s films.' So, I have yet to get in touch with him, and my mother actually wrote me up an email that I was going to forward to him. Obviously, it’s so sweet of him and I’m assuming that was done on purpose as kind of a nod… My mother was ecstatic, just over the moon.