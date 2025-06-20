A Real Housewife Was On Hand To Witness Brad Pitt’s Double Date, Shared New Details About ‘Bradley Cooper’s Mom’ And A ‘Standing Ovation’

Seeing a celebrity out in public is one of those moments that most people would get a thrill from experiencing. Celebrities aren’t so different from everybody else that they can avoid doing simple things like eating dinner, so sometimes you might just see known friends Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper as Real Housewives of New York star Jessel Taank did on a recent night out in the city.

Taank appeared on Page Six Radio, where she revealed the celebrity dining experience at Cote Korean Steakhouse in New York City, which consisted of five people: Pitt, his girlfriend Ines de Ramon, Cooper, his girlfriend Gigi Hadid, and (perhaps most interestingly) Cooper’s mother. People were apparently so excited to see the group that they celebrated their departure. The Real Housewife said…

It was very cute because they were with Bradley Cooper’s mom at dinner. It was very cute, and then when they got up to leave, everybody was like, clapping. He got, like, a standing ovation.

Bradley Cooper’s mom, Gloria Campano, is something of a celebrity in her own right. She’s probably best known for starring in a Super Bowl commercial alongside her movie star son. Cooper has revealed how close he is with his family, and having his mom join his double date with Brad Pitt certainly shows that.

As far as the applause goes, I guess people were quite impressed. Maybe they had a particularly stimulating dinner conversation that people nearby were able to overhear. Or maybe everybody in the theater had already seen Brad Pitt’s new movie F1 and was particularly impressed with his performance. The radio show hosts themselves were a bit shocked by the applause details. Tank had a simple explanation for people applauding, saying…

I mean, it’s Brad Pitt, you guys.

To be fair, it is Brad Pitt (and also Bradley Cooper), which is pretty cool. Still, I feel like breaking into a standing ovation in the middle of a restaurant is a bit of an extreme reaction. Maybe if one of them had heroically performed the Heimlich maneuver in order to save another patron from choking, or had performed for the crowd in some way, but it honestly sounds like they were all just having dinner.

As Taank herself points out, going to a trendy restaurant in New York City and seeing celebrities there isn’t exactly the craziest thing to ever happen. A lot of celebrities live in New York, and you expect they’re going to go out to nice places to eat. This isn’t the Real Housewife’s first celebrity sighting, so it probably isn’t the first for a lot of the people eating in what is apparently a fairly exclusive restaurant. Maybe it’s ot the first time these celebs got cheered in a restaurant. It might have been the first time for Bradley Cooper’s mom. I hope she enjoyed it.