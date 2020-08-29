11 Bond Women Who Were Truly 007's Equal

Elektra King, The World Is Not Enough

Perhaps one of the sneakiest villains in the canon of Bond, Sophie Marceau delivered a hell of a twist in 1999’s The World is Not Enough as secret baddie Elektra King. With her father killed in the film’s pre-credits cold open, Elektra was seen as grieving, fearing the threat of terrorist Renard (Robert Carlyle), who was perceived to be stalking her. But what actually happened was that Elektra, radicalized by Renard during a previous kidnapping, returned home to Sir Robert King, her father, and engineered his death; along with a huge scheme to corner the European oil market. By time she was finished, M was kidnapped and Bond was destined to die in a torture chair. If it wasn’t for his frenemy Valentin Zukovsky (Robbie Coltraine) freeing him in the nick of time, our beloved secret agent would have died once and for all at the hands of Ms. King.