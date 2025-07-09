Please Celebrate The Return To HBO Max Day With All These Snarky Fan Comments: ‘LMAO They’re Trolling Us So Hard’

HBO continues to be one of the best streaming services available, with recent shows that have gotten the world talking , like The Last of Us, The White Lotus, Euphoria, and more. But between its brand name changes of HBO Go vs HBO Now vs HBO Max to Max, the streaming service’s name will now be reverted to HBO Max. How is the internet celebrating the return of HBO Max Day? Through snarky fan comments like “LMAO they’re trolling us so hard.”

When HBO first launched in 1972, the cable channel was called Home Box Office. Then, after adopting “HBO” a few years later, the brand has expanded more than just a simple cable channel. The “on-demand” extension HBO Go came about, and then HBO Now for those who wanted access to HBO content without a cable TV package.

HBO Max launched in 2020, which would give subscribers exclusive WarnerMedia content, only for its merger with Discovery to change the name to simply “Max.” After much back-and-forth name changes , the streaming service will finally go back to HBO Max. Fans are already celebrating HBO Max Day with plenty of snarky comments like @jabontan’s:

how it feels to have never stopped calling it hbo max in the first place https://t.co/Ar8XIpAF7Z pic.twitter.com/ycmZj0ynyBJuly 9, 2025

I’m in agreement with this X user. I’ve personally always referred to the streaming service as HBO Max, even when the name change came. Call me stubborn, but there’s no way I could have erased the brand name from my mind and speech that I’ve always known it to be. @jtimsuggs is speaking for all long-time subscribers of what a headache name changes can be:

“Somehow HBO Max Returned…Again.” https://t.co/H5iVhM5CBP pic.twitter.com/oqaQ61AmP0July 8, 2025

Yes, here we go again. But, I’d like to believe that “HBO Max” will stick as the streaming service’s exec, Casey Bloys, has expressed that the constant name changes have kept him up all night. To ensure the HBO Max exec gets his sleep, let’s keep the new-old name, okay? @hughpniz got real about what else is frustrating about the new brand name change:

I don’t know if I’m subscribed to one or the other or both. It’s very frustrating.

The rebranding name changes are absolutely “frustrating.” Imagine having the app on your phone or TV and having issues finding it due to remembering what it’s newly called. What will be next? HBO Maybe? @yourfavnook made us question what other name changes can come from other big-name brands:

twitter you're next

I find this tweet really funny, considering Twitter has been called “X” since 2023, with its signature blue bird logo having flown the coop. I can tell you from experience that those in my social circle never refer to Twitter as “X.” I mean, we tweet. Not X. So, maybe we can keep our fingers crossed that the popular social media site will follow HBO Max’s suit and go back to Twitter again. @imnotpopbase was another social media user to convey annoyance at HBO’s changes:

how many times are they going to change their name and logo 😭

It’s true that not only has HBO’s name changed, but same with the logo. Since it first became HBO Max, it’s gone from shades of purple to blue, and now back to its signature black-and-white logo. So many changes later, it’s natural to feel like you’re not sure what you’re subscribed to anymore. @jstngraphics estimated how long they feel this new change will last:

just to rebrand back to max in a year, oh and make it black and white again LMAO

Given HBO’s track record, I wouldn’t be surprised either if the streamer gets another name and logo change next year. However, I do hope the black-and-white logo look stays as it gives the brand the signature professionalism it's had since its debut. The same X user had their own version of a new name for next year:

hbo max max max max max

Well, that’s one way to maximize (ignore the pun) its name. But let’s get through one name change before we have to worry about another to remember. @CryptiqOfficial found the hilarity in all of this:

Lmao they’re trolling us so hard 😭

Seriously, it feels like a social experiment at this point. I’m expecting the next app update to come with a pop quiz to test our memory of all of the name-brand changes the streamer has gone through. Let’s hope this will be the last.