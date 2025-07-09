Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Were Spotted Walking Together, And A Viral TikTok Shows Fans Freaking Out

We all know the Jonas Brothers fandom goes deep from their Disney days , and has only continued to grow. Nothing is seemingly off the table, from their recent announcement of returning to Disney via a Jonas Brothers Christmas movie to their respective love lives, including the split of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. So it’s no surprise, amid recent divorce developments , that a video of an amped fan reacting to the two exes together has gone viral.

The widespread TikTok shows the Game of Thrones alum, Jonas Brothers musician and highly excited fan. Even though it’s just the pair walking down the opposite side of the street from user morgan_phelps7, her every fangirl spirit really comes through. In the caption, she admitted it was a creepy thing to share, but her younger self couldn’t help it, and they kept their distance. Check it out here:

For some, including the person in the video, the sighting feels on par with how thrilled some are for the coming Jonas Christmas flick (which will be available with a Disney+ account ). Meanwhile, others expressed they weren’t into the stalker-like tendencies of the TikToker. Personally, I sit somewhere in the middle. I get letting your inner child live if you do catch a childhood fav in person, but also they are just people and deserve their privacy.

And that’s not even touching base on what they were actually up to. I wasn’t the only one mulling over what the two were up to. Commenters were fully debating why the two were together; some speculated about a rekindling, while others logically reasoned that the ex-couple share two daughters, and the sighting isn’t all that weird. Here are just a few thoughts shared among the followers:

“They’re coparenting” with zero children in sight 💀- dana🤘🏼

Idk but something in my bones tell them they’re gonna end up back together and be a family again and I’m not mad about it 😂❤️- ✨Jerrelyn✨

I really do believe they’ll get back together - hannah20042015

Guys, don’t forget they’re co-parents. Of course they have to see each other for the girls. - nara.soulless

It’s called co parenting for everyone freaking out - magicwithcolie

I chalked it up to a Joe Jonas co-parenting with Sophie Turner scheduled meeting, but it’s amusing to skim through the discourse. JoBro fans certainly have a lot of thoughts when it comes to these two, and it remains to be seen who’s exactly right in this situation. But, my money is fully on the family matters portion of the debate. Though Turner hyping Jonas’s new album when it came out earlier does leave some room for stans hopes.

Regardless of all the speculation, both have been busy in their careers and each will have a 2025 movie calendar entry to offer their fans. The “Sucker” singer has the afformentioned festive return to Disney near the end of the year and the X-Men actress will be starring in the thriller, Trust, coming out later next month. Needless to say, Turner and Jonas will have plenty more for fans to speculate about whether it’s professional or personal.