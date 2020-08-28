Scarface Actor Caesar Cordova Is Dead At 84

Cordova was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico in 1936, but was raised in New York City and served the army during the Korean War. His first film was Cornel Wilde’s Sharks’ Treasure in 1975, setting off steady appearances on TV through the ‘70s including Kojak and Police Woman. In 1980, he had a role in Bill Murray’s semi-biographical comedy about journalist Hunter S. Thompson in Where the Buffalo Roam. He also had small credits in the Jeff Bridges’ film Cutter’s Way and Sylvester Stallone’s Nighthawks.