Johnny Depp Preps For Lawsuit #2 As Verdict in His Libel Case Nears

Celebrity couples are known for making headlines, for the better or worse. Things usually get especially public in the midst of separation. But even for Hollywood standards, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's public divorce proceedings are especially intense. The pair of actors have been involved in a libel lawsuit for months, which will soon find its resolution. But just as one case is winding down, Depp is preparing for lawsuit #2, this time targeting Heard directly.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been making headlines for months as they appear in court and allege various cases of abuse against each other. But that suit isn't actually about the couple, but about Depp's lawsuit against publication The Sun which names him a "wife beater" following accusations made by Heard. That original case has ended its time in court, with a verdict expected to arrive this week. But that hasn't stopped the Pirates of the Caribbean actor from preparing for yet another case.
According to the Daily Mail, Amber Heard's legal team are expecting Johnny Depp to serve papers in a personal lawsuit any day now. So as the team closes the case and awaits for the first trial's results, Depp and company should be taking the case against Heard to court sometime soon. And as a result, the actress' team is also seemingly preparing for wave two of the ongoing legal battle.
In this second case, Johnny Depp's team will be going after Amber Heard herself for the various abuse allegations made against the actor. This is really the root of their years-long legal issues, as Depp maintains that his reputation and career are being attacked through fictitious lies. Since then both parties have made more allegations of abuse against each other, all of which should come to a head when the former couple has their own showdown in court, disconnected from the libel case.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's legal battle has been dominating the news cycle over the past few moths, as both celebrities share alleged stories from their volatile relationship. And while there's been a ton of shocking revelations as of late (including poo in a bed), they've all been in response to Depp's case against The Sun. There's bound to be even more wild stories coming the impending lawsuit by Depp against Heard.
Only time will tell how the ongoing legal proceedings between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp will proceed. Both actors have booming careers in major franchises with Depp in Fantastic Beasts and Heard playing Mera in the DC Extended Universe, so the verdict has the ability to ripple across the film world. CinemaBlend will keep you updated as details become public, and in the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.