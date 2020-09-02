Kevin Costner Defends His Work On The Postman, Despite The Dreadful Reviews

It has to be hard to be an actor. When you are making a movie, you never know exactly how it’s going to turn out or be received by audiences. In the case of The Postman it still sounds as if Kevin Costner looks back fondly at his decision to star in the film, even if the movie only went on to make a little over $17 million on an $80 million budget. Making a movie is hard work and if you don’t appreciate the journey as an actor, I’m not sure how you’d even make it in Hollywood over the long haul, as Costner himself has.