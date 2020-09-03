Chadwick Boseman's Da 5 Bloods Co-Star Had Wrong First Impression, Opens Up About Regrets

Apparently, when Da 5 Bloods was filming in the hot, sweaty landscapes of Thailand, Chadwick Boseman had brought along his wife, but also a slew of people. Looking back, it’s easy to see that Boseman likely had people there to help him just get through filming as he was dealing with the ravages of cancer while also trying to make sure his performance came together. It was a silent battle and one Clarke Peters knew nothing about, but he says he honestly wishes he could go back and see the experience through another lens, revealing,