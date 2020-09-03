If Noah Segan Isn’t In Knives Out 2, It’ll Ruin Thanksgiving

Of course, with the current events of the world making Thanksgiving a questionable prospect, that could stymie the annual festivity of rich food with the ones we love. So if Rian Johnson really wanted to cut Noah Segan loose, he’d probably have a convenient chance to do so in these interesting times. Though that seems unlikely, as Johnson has shown time and time again that he values his favorite co-conspirators, and can find them roles pretty much doing anything in his films. Though thankfully for Segan, his Knives Out role was a much safer prospect than that time he got blown up as an X-Wing pilot in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.