Does Christopher Nolan's Tenet Have A Sound Issue? Let's Break This Down

The time has come and Tenet is finally in theaters, where it may or may not be confusing audiences for a variety of reasons. And while I won't get into the some of the intricacies of the sometimes hard to follow plot, ideas on time inversion, and whatever else might have the caused you to leave the cinema scratching your head, I will get into something that has been bothering me since I first sat down for Christopher Nolan's latest blockbuster — the sound…

As anyone who has seen the movie knows, Tenet is an extremely loud movie that, at times, is hard to understand because of all the explosions, gun shots, and even Ludwig Göransson's impressive and supercharged score filling the speakers. But does the movie have a sound issue? Well, let's break this down...