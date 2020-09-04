The Comeback Trail Trailer: Robert De Niro Leads An All-Star Cast In Movie Gone Wrong Comedy

We did mention an all-star cast in The Comeback Trail, and as you can see in the first look above, it’s a hell of a line-up trying to strike it rich by knocking ‘em dead. As a pair of producers (Robert De Niro and Zack Braff) are struggling to pay back a mobster they are in some serious debt to (Morgan Freeman) an accidental death on the set of a rival producer (Emile Hirsch) gives our protagonists a fatal idea. All they have to do is look like they’re mounting a film of their own, complete with a totally insane/washed up western star (Tommy Lee Jones) and have him “accidentally” die. The only trouble is, this particular cowboy is hard to send to the last roundup in the sky.