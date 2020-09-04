Tenet Mystery: Elizabeth Debicki Opens Up About Kat's Relationship With That Character

I think that she symbolizes something for him. I think that she’s symbolic of a very particular piece of what we have, and the potential of what we can be, as a species. That sounds like a particularly epic thing to say. But I think that she symbolizes something along the lines of a very pure kind of love, and the exchange of that. And the sacrifice of that. And also, her relationship to her child. I think that represents, again, something very heightened and symbolic for him. It’s another layer. It’s potential. And I think that’s what he invests in.