Could Wonder Woman 1984 Be Delayed Again? Here’s The Latest

Leave a Comment
We're one month away from Wonder Woman 1984? It's so weird how just a few months ago ,we were in the same position. Since Gal Gadot’s return to her superhero role has been delayed so many times prior, even dating back pre-pandemic, we’re not exactly counting down the days quite yet. Its October date is looking a lot more optimistic now that the previously delayed The New Mutants, Tenet and Mulan have made their way to audiences. But you never know, right?
During the recent DC Fandome panel for Wonder Woman 1984, Patty Jenkins said she and Warner Bros were committed to bringing the film to theaters at the right time. Warner Bros CEO Ann Sarnoff has additionally offered an update on the status of the Wonder Woman sequel’s release date with these words:
We are still figuring out the strategy for all of our movies. We have quite a lot done. Obviously, Wonder Woman 1984 is up next. For now, it is where it is. Like I said earlier, certain movies deserve to be on the big screen. My belief is Wonder Woman is one of those.
While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Ann Sarnoff spoke about Warner Bros' return to theaters with Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, a movie that stuck to its guns and made its way to big screens. She said Tenet was never considered to become a straight-to-VOD release, as Disney’s $200 million Mulan remake has become stateside. It sounds like the studio will not be making an exception for Wonder Woman 1984 either. You can check out the film’s latest trailer below:
Patty Jenkins’ sequel is definitely a film made for the big screen, but where theaters will be one month from now is pretty much impossible to predict for the time being. Theater chains are just getting going and starting to slowly open locations in select places across the U.S., depending on local guidelines. International markets such as China are starting to resume life as normal, with theaters now able to operate at 50% capacity.
So either Warner Bros carries on with its plans for October or continues to delay its release further. Currently, it seems as though Wonder Woman 1984 could very well stay put. Disney’s Marvel release Black Widow is still firmly planted for November 6, for example.
Wonder Woman 1984 will pick up with Diana Prince in the ‘80s, where she’ll somehow reunite with Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor and meet her new adversaries, Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah and Pedro Pascal’s Maxwell Lord. It will be the second DC film of the year after February’s Birds of Prey, and approaches amidst The Batman’s set closing down Thursday due to Robert Pattinson reportedly testing positive for the virus.
Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more DC updates – Wonder Woman 1984’s release date is currently October 2.