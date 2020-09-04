Could Wonder Woman 1984 Be Delayed Again? Here’s The Latest

We're one month away from Wonder Woman 1984? It's so weird how just a few months ago ,we were in the same position. Since Gal Gadot’s return to her superhero role has been delayed so many times prior, even dating back pre-pandemic, we’re not exactly counting down the days quite yet. Its October date is looking a lot more optimistic now that the previously delayed The New Mutants, Tenet and Mulan have made their way to audiences. But you never know, right?