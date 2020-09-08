Mulan’s Jason Scott Lee Admits The Original Looks For His Villain Were ‘Outlandish’

Because Bori Khan is part of the wolf clan, I had these long riding coats and I had this big wolf head on my shoulder. And in another one I had this big wolf on my head, like a helmet kind of thing. They put on real chain mail underneath so the costume was super heavy, I could barely get up on a horse on it. Everything was real leather and real steel. Then we slowly fine-tuned it, found that we could make the chain mail out of rubber, lighter and more comfortable.