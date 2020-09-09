Of Course, Fans Have Thoughts About Daisy Ridley's Rey Kenobi Reveal

Rey’s parentage in the Star Wars sequel trilogy was a heavy point of discussion from the jump, and the topic has only been debated even more since The Rise of Skywalker revealed that she is the granddaughter of Emperor Palpatine. But upon hearing from Daisy Ridley that Rey almost became a blood relative of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the parentage debate has started up again. And this has sparked some fairly interesting thoughts from fans across the internet.