Latest Avatar 2 Set Photo Features Sigourney Weaver In A Pool Of Ping Pong Balls, And It's Way More Than You'd Think

In a pair of photos released by the official Twitter feed to the Avatar saga, there has been some pretty exciting underwater action in store for Weaver, who we’ve known has been returning to the world of Avatar 2 for some time. That flood of ping pong balls we mentioned earlier is, of course, there for a very important reason. While not much to write home about individually, the whole lot serves as a floating safety net to protect the underwater filming of Sigourney Weaver, and the rest of the Avatar 2 cast, from the glare of the lights above the water’s surface. Which means the action under the sea will look as crisp and exciting as James Cameron wants it to look, before digitally creating the brand new world we’ll be seeing in the future.