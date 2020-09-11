The Fitting Way Christopher Nolan Convinced Kenneth Branagh To Work On Tenet With Him

In this case he rang up about six o'clock in the evening. He said, 'Hello Ken, I have this project. Are you free? Might you be interested?' I said, 'Yes.' He said, 'Well, that's great, I'm coming to see you now.' I said, 'What do you mean?' He said, 'I'll see you in half an hour.' I said, 'How do you know where I am?' He said, 'I know exactly where you live, I'll be with you in 30 minutes.' The door knocks in 30 minutes – it's just him with the script under his arm.